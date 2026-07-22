Sonam Wangchuk ready to end fast under certain conditions
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for 25 days, said he will end his fast if the government assures no punitive or retaliatory legal action against protesters. The assurance is sought for student protesters who took part in the "Chalo Sansad" march over the NEET paper leak and exam-related issues. In a letter to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for their concern but stressed he can't end his protest without an assurance.
Protest details
'Chalo Sansad' march
"During our discussion, you assured me that the government would positively consider adequate compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the examination paper leak and a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Honorable Education Minister," he wrote.
Wangchuk described the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march as peaceful, alleging police used "atrocities and disproportionate use of force."
Twitter Post
Read letter here
Activist Sonam Wangchuk writes a letter to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
The letter reads, "Thank you for visiting me at the hospital last night and for your earnest appeal that I end my fast. During our discussion, you assured me that the Government would… pic.twitter.com/GGdJXYPfkF
Offense
Only 'offense' was raising their voice for accountable education system
He said their only "offense" was raising their voice for a fair and accountable education system.
"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely," he said.
Protest demands
Protesters demand Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak
The protesters are demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the leak.
Wangchuk was moved from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 by the Delhi Police and later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram following a court order on a plea filed by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo.