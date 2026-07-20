Sonam Wangchuk refuses food until MPs meet protesting students
India
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known activist, is on his 23rd day of a hunger strike at a Delhi hospital.
He's refusing to eat until student protest leaders are allowed to meet MPs at Parliament or MPs visit him in person.
The protest centers around alleged exam leaks and demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Wangchuk urges students' access to Parliament
In a handwritten note shared by his wife, Wangchuk showed support for the protesting students and criticized police action against peaceful demonstrators.
He praised the youth for staying calm under pressure and urged the government to let students speak in Parliament.
"Fix the accountability of the Education Minister," he said, emphasizing the need for a peaceful solution to the NEET-UG paper leak issue.