Sonam Wangchuk removed from hunger strike over exam paper leaks

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, where he was protesting repeated exam paper leaks.

His removal sparked even bigger demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with students and activists demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Now, Wangchuk is set to hold talks with the government after meeting Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitender Singh.