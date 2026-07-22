Sonam Wangchuk removed from hunger strike over exam paper leaks
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, where he was protesting repeated exam paper leaks.
His removal sparked even bigger demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with students and activists demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Now, Wangchuk is set to hold talks with the government after meeting Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitender Singh.
Parliament gates locked after protest breach
Things escalated on July 20 when thousands marched toward Parliament (the biggest protest since Prime Minister Modi's third term began).
Protesters broke through barricades, leading to a rare lockdown of Parliament gates.
Police faced backlash for their response, while on July 21, opposition leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi held a separate protest outside Prime Minister Modi's residence where they were briefly detained.
The movement continues at Jantar Mantar, shining a light on calls for fair exams and better education for all.