Sonam Wangchuk has lost over 5kg: CJP founder

Protest expansion

'Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches' launched at protest site

To expand the movement, Dipke launched an initiative called "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches" at the protest site. This program aims to gather suggestions from participants on how to make the movement bigger and better. Meanwhile, six students from the All India Students' Association (AISA) are also on an indefinite hunger strike at a separate stage in Jantar Mantar.