Sonam Wangchuk has lost over 5kg: CJP founder
What's the story
Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protest, which started on June 28, is part of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s campaign demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam paper leak case. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that Wangchuk has lost over 5kg during his hunger strike and his health is deteriorating rapidly.
Health concerns
Why hasn't PM intervened, removed Pradhan: Dipke asks
Dipke has also raised concerns over Wangchuk's deteriorating health, which includes low blood pressure and blood sugar levels. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't intervened by removing Pradhan despite what he described as the deaths of 20 students linked to the NEET exam paper leak case. "Sonam Sir has lost 5kg, and his health is deteriorating with each passing day," Dipke wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Political support
Opposition leaders extend support to CJP protest
The CJP protest has also garnered support from opposition leaders. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently joined the agitation, accusing the government of ignoring the concerns of students and activists. The CJP claims the protest is not just limited to NEET irregularities but also addresses broader issues of public accountability in India's education system.
Protest expansion
'Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches' launched at protest site
To expand the movement, Dipke launched an initiative called "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches" at the protest site. This program aims to gather suggestions from participants on how to make the movement bigger and better. Meanwhile, six students from the All India Students' Association (AISA) are also on an indefinite hunger strike at a separate stage in Jantar Mantar.
Trigger
Trigger that led to CJP's formation
The CJP was launched on May 16 as a satirical youth movement after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made controversial remarks about sections of Indian youth, likening them to cockroaches. The CJP's protest was launched on June 20 over alleged irregularities in examination systems, including NEET. Dipke has said that the agitation will also raise broader issues of public accountability, including concerns related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.