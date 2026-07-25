Sonam Wangchuk says he was forcibly admitted during hunger strike
Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk says he faced harsh conditions after being "forcibly" admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on July 18.
He had been on a hunger strike since June 28, pushing for exam reforms and action against paper leaks.
Police removed him from the protest, citing health concerns and a court order.
Wangchuk ended his hunger strike shortly after midnight (no specific date given in the source)
In a video, Wangchuk described his hospital stay as extremely restrictive: he was kept in his room, denied devices, and even had his notes taken away, saying it felt "like being in North Korea."
After moving to Medanta Hospital with court approval, his wife questioned why police were still stationed outside his room when he wasn't under detention.
Despite these issues, Wangchuk ended his hunger strike shortly after midnight after the government promised talks on education reforms and protection for fellow protesters.