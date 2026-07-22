Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta on 25th hunger strike day
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a high court order let him pick his treatment center.
This happened on the 25th day of his hunger strike, and the transfer faced delays because of citywide protests.
Despite his health getting riskier, Wangchuk is sticking with his protest.
Union ministers visit Wangchuk in ICU
Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited Wangchuk in the ICU for a brief chat, but he's still refusing to end his fast.
Doctors are watching him closely for complications like muscle loss and electrolyte imbalance after so many days without food.
They're also being extra careful about refeeding syndrome, a serious risk if he starts eating again too quickly.
If test results look good, he might move out of the ICU by Wednesday evening.