Sonam Wangchuk to end fast if leaders raise education accountability
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist, has been on a hunger strike since June 28 to push for better accountability in India's education system.
His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, shared that he is willing to end his fast if political leaders meet him and assure him of raising the issue of education accountability in the monsoon session of Parliament starting Monday.
Jantar Mantar protesters demand Pradhan resignation
Wangchuk's hunger strike is part of a bigger movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Protesters are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and want real reforms in how exams and education are handled.
They're also planning a Chalo Sansad march to keep up pressure for change as Parliament meets this week.