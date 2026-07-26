Sonam Wangchuk to leave Medanta July 27 and visit Rajghat
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is being discharged from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on Monday, July 27, after recovering from a 26-day hunger strike.
Before heading back to Ladakh, he'll stop at Rajghat in Delhi to honor Mahatma Gandhi, a gesture he also made before starting his protest.
Dharmendra Pradhan resignation ended the movement
Wangchuk's hunger strike began on June 28 at Jantar Mantar, backing students upset over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
The protest, part of a larger movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party, lasted 26 days, and the larger movement ended with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning on July 25.
Wangchuk's actions helped shine a spotlight on students' calls for fair exams.