Sonam Wangchuk urges Chalo Sansad march to Parliament July 20
Sonam Wangchuk, now under police watch in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, is urging people to join the Chalo Sansad march to Parliament on July 20.
He's calling it "India's second freedom movement," highlighting issues like exam paper leaks and his alleged illegal detention.
His message, shared through his wife, asks everyone to show up as Parliament's monsoon session begins.
Wangchuk hospitalized after 20-day hunger strike
Wangchuk began a hunger strike in late June demanding exam reforms and was hospitalized after 20 days without food.
Police say they acted for his health, but supporters aren't convinced: they want clear updates on his condition and are questioning the government's actions.
Despite police crackdowns on student protests at Jantar Mantar, organizers say the march is still on and are calling for the education minister to resign over repeated exam scandals.