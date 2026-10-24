Sonam Wangchuk urges India avoid crackdown at Jantar Mantar protests

Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk has urged the Indian government not to crack down on peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking at the IPF Festival in Mumbai, he called protests a healthy way for people to give feedback to leaders.

Wangchuk pointed out that stifling public voices can backfire, as seen in Nepal and Sri Lanka, and suggested creating protest zones closer to where decisions are made so people's concerns are actually heard.