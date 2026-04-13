Sonam Wangchuk urges restart of Ladakh talks with Indian government

Kargil Democratic Alliance demands Ladakh statehood

Wangchuk, who was detained after the violence, says rebuilding trust is urgent.

He warns that delays could make the divide between Leh and Kargil even worse, which would hurt unity in the region.

Meanwhile, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is protesting for more democratic rights and statehood for Ladakh.

Their leaders say they will keep pushing for constitutional rights until real change happens.

Quick action from the government is needed to keep peace and stability in this sensitive border area.