Sonam Wangchuk urges restraint after videos of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is asking supporters to keep things humble after videos surfaced of them celebrating Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The celebration happened right after their 37-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over student suicides linked to the NEET paper leak.
Wangchuk posted on X that wins like this should be marked with "dignity, restraint, and responsibility."
Saurav Das defends small thank-you event
The celebration videos got some heat for being insensitive, especially since legal cases against protesters are still ongoing in some states.
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das explained it was just a small thank-you event for volunteers in a basement hall, not a fancy party.
The protest ended with the government agreeing to Pradhan's resignation and compensation for affected students' families, plus a promise not to pursue legal action against protesters.