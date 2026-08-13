Sonam Wangchuk urges rethinking India's leadership amid MPs's criminal cases
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the scientist and activist, is urging citizens across the country to rethink who leads the country.
He pointed out that close to half of India's MPs have criminal cases, including a third with serious charges like murder, rape, and kidnapping, which he says has made people lose trust in politics.
Sonam Wangchuk seeks 'selfless, fearless' leaders
Wangchuk believes India needs fresh, honest leaders by 2047.
He's asking everyone to recommend "selfless, fearless" people with integrity from their communities.
As he put it on X: "Together, can we start India's 2nd Independence movement?" (a call for collective action and real change).