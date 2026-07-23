Sonam Wangchuk will end strike on written no prosecution pledge
Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist and education reformer, has expressed willingness to end his hunger strike over the NEET-UG paper leak after getting a visit from top government ministers.
But he has made it clear: he will only stop if the government gives a written promise that NEET protesters won't face legal trouble.
Compensation sought and Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
Wangchuk also wants compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide linked to the leak and is pushing for Parliament to debate Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protests at Jantar Mantar will keep going until Pradhan actually steps down, saying, "We won't let Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike go in vain."
So while Wangchuk is looking for official assurances, Dipke and others are demanding bigger changes.