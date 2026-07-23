Sonam Wangchuk will end strike on written no prosecution pledge

Wangchuk also wants compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide linked to the leak and is pushing for Parliament to debate Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protests at Jantar Mantar will keep going until Pradhan actually steps down, saying, "We won't let Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike go in vain."

So while Wangchuk is looking for official assurances, Dipke and others are demanding bigger changes.