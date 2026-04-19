Sonbhadra advocate Rajesh Yadav killed in staged truck revenge

Abhay Pal confesses, Mangal Pal sought

Turns out, Mangal Pal, who had an ongoing land dispute and rivalry with Rajesh, blamed him for his son Anurag's kidnapping and murder.

Driven by anger and grief, Mangal allegedly approached his cousin Abhay Pal to stage the deadly crash.

Abhay has confessed after police tracked him down using call records and location data.

The case is still open as police search for Mangal and dig deeper into this tangled story of rivalry and payback.