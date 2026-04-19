Sonbhadra advocate Rajesh Yadav killed in staged truck revenge
What looked like a tragic road accident in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, turned out to be a planned act of revenge.
Advocate Rajesh Yadav, 28, died after being hit by a truck on December 8, 2025.
Police later discovered the truck was bought just for this purpose and never used for regular work, a big red flag that something was off.
Abhay Pal confesses, Mangal Pal sought
Turns out, Mangal Pal, who had an ongoing land dispute and rivalry with Rajesh, blamed him for his son Anurag's kidnapping and murder.
Driven by anger and grief, Mangal allegedly approached his cousin Abhay Pal to stage the deadly crash.
Abhay has confessed after police tracked him down using call records and location data.
The case is still open as police search for Mangal and dig deeper into this tangled story of rivalry and payback.