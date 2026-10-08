Sonbhadra diesel tanker flips, spills 14,000-liter as locals collect
India
A diesel tanker carrying 14,000-liter flipped over in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, Oct. 8, around 7am after its brakes suddenly failed.
The accident caused a major diesel spill, and locals quickly showed up with buckets to collect the fuel, even though it was risky.
Pawan Kumar injured, confirms brake failure
Police and fire teams arrived fast to manage the scene and prevent any fire hazards. Once officials stepped in, people collecting diesel left the area.
The driver, Pawan Kumar, was injured but confirmed that brake failure caused the crash.
After about half an hour of traffic delays, emergency crews cleared the road and things got back to normal.