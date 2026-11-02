Sonepat woman allegedly poisoned, hanged 3 children, died by suicide
India
A heartbreaking case from Sonepat, Haryana: a 37-year-old woman allegedly poisoned and hanged her three children before dying by suicide herself.
The children's father, who works as a teacher, discovered the scene when he came home on October 31.
Police confirmed the children were poisoned before being hanged.
Suicide note found, postmortems scheduled
The tragedy happened in their Mundlana village house, where police and forensic teams are now investigating.
A suicide note was found and is being examined to understand what led to this.
The family had been together for 14 years; postmortems are set for Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, as authorities look for answers behind this devastating event.