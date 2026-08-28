Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' deal collapses, Knopf to publish in November
India
Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, just hit a snag with Penguin Random House India.
The book deal fell through after Gandhi refused to change parts about Prime Minister Modi, the RSS, and Chinese border tensions.
Even so, the book is still set for a global release this November with Alfred A. Knopf, and HarperCollins might bring it to India.
Sonia Gandhi refused Penguin's requested edits
Penguin wanted edits to stories about Gandhi's run-ins with Modi (including his old "Jersey cow" remark) and her criticism of how the government handled China.
Gandhi stood firm. She says it's her story and won't be changed.
Congress leaders have backed her up, calling out Penguin for blocking her voice while publishing books that favor other political views.