Sonu Tiwari's daughter collapses, dies after DJ procession in Balrampur

A heartbreaking incident happened in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, where the daughter of Sonu Tiwari, a Class 2 student, collapsed at her school after a noisy immersion procession with DJ music passed by.

CCTV showed her becoming distressed in class and losing consciousness.

Her family says the loud noise worsened her condition, and she suffered three successive heart attacks; sadly, she was declared dead at the hospital.