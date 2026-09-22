Sonu Tiwari's daughter collapses, dies after DJ procession in Balrampur
A heartbreaking incident happened in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, where the daughter of Sonu Tiwari, a Class 2 student, collapsed at her school after a noisy immersion procession with DJ music passed by.
CCTV showed her becoming distressed in class and losing consciousness.
Her family says the loud noise worsened her condition, and she suffered three successive heart attacks; sadly, she was declared dead at the hospital.
Teacher cites DJ vibrations, police probe
School staff say the intense vibrations from the DJ overwhelmed students.
"The volume became extremely loud, and the classroom started to vibrate," shared Iqra Khan, the class teacher.
Officials are now investigating if the sound of the DJ caused her death or if there were health issues involved.
Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said that appropriate legal action will be taken after conducting an impartial investigation into the matter.