Sony Thomas Attingal arrested after threatening to kill CM Satheesan
India
Sony Thomas from Attingal was arrested after he called the police and threatened to kill Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his family.
Police say he made two calls around 6.50pm and 6.53pm on Friday while allegedly drunk, insulting the officer who picked up, and questioning the CM's security.
MLA Govindan threatened, Sony Thomas detained
Police quickly tracked him down and took him into custody on Saturday; he'll be heading to court soon.
In a separate incident, MLA T K Govindan also got a threatening call in Kannur.
With back-to-back threats like these, concerns are growing about the safety of Kerala's public officials.