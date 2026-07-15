Soumya Ranjan Rath arrested in Bhubaneswar after crash killed motorcyclist

A 20-year-old law student, Soumya Ranjan Rath, was arrested in Bhubaneswar after a late-night accident where he crashed his Mercedes into a motorcyclist while reportedly drunk.

The victim, Deviprasad Routray, a 37-year-old air conditioner mechanic and his family's sole breadwinner, sadly died at the scene.

Rath was with an underage girl in the car at the time.