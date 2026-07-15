Soumya Ranjan Rath arrested in Bhubaneswar after crash killed motorcyclist
India
A 20-year-old law student, Soumya Ranjan Rath, was arrested in Bhubaneswar after a late-night accident where he crashed his Mercedes into a motorcyclist while reportedly drunk.
The victim, Deviprasad Routray, a 37-year-old air conditioner mechanic and his family's sole breadwinner, sadly died at the scene.
Rath was with an underage girl in the car at the time.
Rath faces culpable homicide charges
Locals stopped Rath and the minor, but police rescued them before the crowd could harm them.
A breath test showed Rath's blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit.
He now faces serious charges including rash driving and culpable homicide, while Routray's family is calling for strict action.