Soumya Ranjan Swain killed by mob near Bhubaneswar May 7 India May 09, 2026

A Government Railway Police constable, Soumya Ranjan Swain, 32, was killed by a mob near Bhubaneswar on May 7 after being accused of molesting two women.

Swain denied the allegations but was beaten badly and later died in the hospital.

Five people have been arrested so far.