Soumya Ranjan Swain killed by mob near Bhubaneswar May 7
India
A Government Railway Police constable, Soumya Ranjan Swain, 32, was killed by a mob near Bhubaneswar on May 7 after being accused of molesting two women.
Swain denied the allegations but was beaten badly and later died in the hospital.
Five people have been arrested so far.
Police probe CCTV, Naveen Patnaik condemns
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness statements to catch others involved.
Naveen Patnaik called it "utterly barbaric" and later spoke about "deteriorating law and order."