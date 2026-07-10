South Bengal including Kolkata sees heavy rains, Darjeeling Kalimpong alert
South Bengal, including Kolkata, is seeing heavy monsoon rains thanks to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says rain will keep pouring through the weekend, causing waterlogging in Kolkata and nearby districts.
Up north, hill areas like Darjeeling and Kalimpong are on high alert for landslides and flash floods.
Ports warn fishermen, 55km/h winds
Sea conditions off West Bengal and North Odisha are rough, with winds up to 55km/h. Ports have warned fishermen not to go out right now.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds are also likely in several spots.
While the heaviest rain should ease only slightly from Tuesday, light-to-moderate showers will stick around into next week, so keep an eye on updates and stay safe if you're in these areas.