South Bengal including Kolkata sees heavy rains, Darjeeling Kalimpong alert

Ports warn fishermen, 55km/h winds

Sea conditions off West Bengal and North Odisha are rough, with winds up to 55km/h. Ports have warned fishermen not to go out right now.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are also likely in several spots.

While the heaviest rain should ease only slightly from Tuesday, light-to-moderate showers will stick around into next week, so keep an eye on updates and stay safe if you're in these areas.