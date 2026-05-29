South Bengal thunderstorm kills at least 7, Suvendu Adhikari confirms
India
A fierce thunderstorm hit South Bengal on Friday, causing lightning strikes and wall collapses that sadly claimed at least seven lives across districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purulia.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the deaths were due to lightning, collapsing walls, and electrocution.
State offers 4L compensation, Kolkata damaged
Adhikari announced ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim's family and said the state will cover medical bills for those injured.
Kolkata saw major damage from winds up to 88 kph: trees fell in over 30 spots, vehicles and streetlights got wrecked, and even flights at the city airport were delayed or diverted because of the storm.