South Delhi 4-year-old falls from 10th-floor apartment balcony, dies India Jun 29, 2026

A tragic accident happened in South Delhi when a four-year-old girl fell from the 10th-floor balcony of Asha Kiran Apartments on Saturday night.

She was rushed to the hospital by neighbors but could not be saved.

At the time, her father was at work and her mother had stepped out to visit a neighbor.