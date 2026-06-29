South Delhi 4-year-old falls from 10th-floor apartment balcony, dies
India
A tragic accident happened in South Delhi when a four-year-old girl fell from the 10th-floor balcony of Asha Kiran Apartments on Saturday night.
She was rushed to the hospital by neighbors but could not be saved.
At the time, her father was at work and her mother had stepped out to visit a neighbor.
Police say girl fell accidentally
Police say the girl accidentally fell from the balcony.
Geeta Das, president of the Resident Welfare Association, said the girl was playing and tried to climb onto a washing machine on the balcony.
The family believes better safety measures, like grills or nets, could have prevented this.
An investigation is ongoing.