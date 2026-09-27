South Delhi street race kills auto driver Mohammad Kalam
India
A street race in South Delhi turned deadly on Saturday morning when a white Hyundai i20 lost control near Sukhdev Vihar Metro station and crashed into an auto rickshaw.
The accident took the life of Mohammad Kalam, a 45-year-old auto driver from Khizrabad, and left another person injured.
Mohd Talib flees, police register case
Witnesses shared that the Hyundai was speeding alongside another car from Modi Mill flyover toward Jamia Nagar before it hit the rickshaw and the cycle rickshaw, which then finally stopped on the sidewalk.
The 21-year-old driver, Mohd Talib, and three others ran off in another car.
Police have registered a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence. The investigation is still ongoing.