South Gujarat deluged, Umbergaon records over 1,100mm, 1,200 evacuated

Flooding shut down more than 300 roads and disrupted over 200 bus trips; even trains to Mumbai were canceled.

Power cuts have added to the challenges across the state.

Relief efforts are in full swing with SDRF, NDRF teams on the ground and IAF and Coast Guard on alert.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is closely coordinating with top officials, including PM Modi, for support and rescue operations.

The IMD warns that more heavy rain could be on the way.