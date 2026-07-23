South Gujarat deluged, Umbergaon records over 1,100mm, 1,200 evacuated
Heavy rain flooded parts of South Gujarat this week, forcing rescue teams to evacuate around 1,200 people.
Valsad was hit hardest: Umbergaon taluka alone saw a massive over 1,100mm of rainfall in just 16 hours.
Sadly, one rain-related death was reported in Tapi district.
The government has issued a red alert for Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Tapi as the downpour continues.
SDRF and NDRF deployed in Gujarat
Flooding shut down more than 300 roads and disrupted over 200 bus trips; even trains to Mumbai were canceled.
Power cuts have added to the challenges across the state.
Relief efforts are in full swing with SDRF, NDRF teams on the ground and IAF and Coast Guard on alert.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is closely coordinating with top officials, including PM Modi, for support and rescue operations.
The IMD warns that more heavy rain could be on the way.