South Gujarat's Umergam records 106cm rain, floods area
India
South Gujarat just saw extremely heavy rain; Umergam got drenched with 106cm in only 24 hours, flooding the area and shattering records.
Other towns like Kaprada, Silvassa, Dharampur, Daman, and Vapi also faced unusually high rainfall.
IMD warns of heavy rain
Meteorologists say this downpour was triggered by rare weather patterns mixing over the region.
The IMD is warning that more heavy rain could be on the way for central, eastern, and northeastern India as a new system forms over the Bay of Bengal.
So if you're in these areas, keep an eye on updates!