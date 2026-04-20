South Korean President Lee Jae-myung begins India state visit
India
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung just touched down in India for a three-day visit, the first state visit by a South Korean President to India in eight years.
He's here to strengthen connections with India, focusing on trade, technology, and defense.
Talks with Prime Minister Modi will cover big topics like finance, artificial intelligence, and defense.
Lee targets doubling trade by 2030
Lee is calling India an "ultra-high-speed growth country" and wants to double trade between the two nations by 2030.
With global supply chains facing challenges, he's also looking at importing more naphtha from India and strengthening cooperation on shipbuilding and defense.
Besides meeting Prime Minister Modi, Lee will sit down with President Murmu to keep diplomatic ties strong.