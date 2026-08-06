South Mumbai doctor duped of ₹1.35cr over Pathankot terror link

The scammers used fake Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Enforcement Directorate documents, video calls in police uniforms, to make their story believable.

Trusting them, she liquidated her savings and transferred the money as instructed.

She only realized it was a scam after talking with her niece; the family then contacted the cybercrime helpline 1930 on August 2.

Police are now investigating while she faces heavy financial losses.