South Mumbai doctor duped of ₹1.35cr over Pathankot terror link
A retired 74-year-old doctor from South Mumbai lost ₹1.35 crore after cybercriminals, pretending to be Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, convinced her that her bank accounts were linked to the 2016 Pathankot terror attack.
They put her under a fake "digital arrest" for 15 days and reached out through a call and then a video call, setting up an elaborate trap.
Scammers used fake RBI ED documents
The scammers used fake Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Enforcement Directorate documents, video calls in police uniforms, to make their story believable.
Trusting them, she liquidated her savings and transferred the money as instructed.
She only realized it was a scam after talking with her niece; the family then contacted the cybercrime helpline 1930 on August 2.
Police are now investigating while she faces heavy financial losses.