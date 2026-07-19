South Mumbai students protest Sonam Wangchuk's removal, raise NEET-UG concerns

About 100 students gathered at Azad Maidan, leading to police detaining 50 for assembling without permission, though everyone was released later.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk was hospitalized after his health declined during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Protesters say moving him was meant to silence dissent, but police insist it was for medical reasons.

The movement is picking up steam among young people in Mumbai.