South Mumbai students protest Sonam Wangchuk's removal, raise NEET-UG concerns
Student groups in South Mumbai hit the streets on Saturday to protest activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Organized by MASS, SFI, and AISF, the protests also called out alleged issues with the NEET-UG 2026 exam, showing growing student frustration over both Wangchuk's treatment and exam fairness.
Students detained at Azad Maidan released
About 100 students gathered at Azad Maidan, leading to police detaining 50 for assembling without permission, though everyone was released later.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk was hospitalized after his health declined during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Protesters say moving him was meant to silence dissent, but police insist it was for medical reasons.
The movement is picking up steam among young people in Mumbai.