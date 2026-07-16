South-West Delhi Commission orders Reliance Smart refund ₹24.90, pay ₹10,000

The South-West Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission just told Reliance Smart to pay back ₹24.90 plus interest to Anuradha Arya, who was charged for a cloth carry bag with the store's logo on it.

On top of that, Reliance has to pay her ₹10,000 for mental harassment and legal costs.

Arya pointed out the bag basically worked as free advertising for Reliance, so making customers pay for it wasn't fair.