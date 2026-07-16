South-West Delhi Commission orders Reliance Smart refund ₹24.90, pay ₹10,000
The South-West Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission just told Reliance Smart to pay back ₹24.90 plus interest to Anuradha Arya, who was charged for a cloth carry bag with the store's logo on it.
On top of that, Reliance has to pay her ₹10,000 for mental harassment and legal costs.
Arya pointed out the bag basically worked as free advertising for Reliance, so making customers pay for it wasn't fair.
Commission requires notice and consumer consent
Reliance argued the bag was eco-friendly and optional, saying there were in-store notices about the charge, but the commission found no proof of those signs anywhere.
The ruling made it clear: stores can't charge you for branded bags that double as their own ads, and even unbranded bags need clear notice and your consent first.
This is a win against hidden fees at checkout.