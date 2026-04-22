Southeast Delhi engineering hopeful found dead, police open murder probe
India
A 22-year-old engineering hopeful was found dead in her Southeast Delhi home on Wednesday. Her parents, one an IRS officer, discovered her body.
Police say she may have been strangled with a phone charger while home alone, and have started a murder investigation.
Police probe former Rajasthan house help
Investigators are zeroing in on a former house help from Rajasthan who was let go about six weeks ago.
Officers are checking CCTV footage and talking to neighbors to piece together what happened.
Both local and senior police teams are working closely on the case, hoping for answers soon.