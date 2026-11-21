Southeast Delhi homeowner Zulkur Nain finds thief Deepak asleep
In a pretty unusual turn of events in southeast Delhi, a thief named Deepak broke into a house, only to fall asleep on the job.
The homeowner, Zulkur Nain, came back to find him fast asleep and simply called the police.
Deepak and Amit in judicial custody
Turns out Deepak wasn't working alone: he and Amit had snuck in by bending an iron gate on the roof.
While Deepak got caught napping, Amit ran off with a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder but was tracked down later.
Police also linked Deepak to another recent theft at a barbershop.
Both are now in judicial custody.