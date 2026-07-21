Southern Gujarat under red alert as Delhi sees rain

Delhi's getting a break from the heat as temperatures drop from 37 to 38 Celsius to around 31 to 33 Celsius. Gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are also expected.

Meanwhile, northwest states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and western UP (and even parts of northeast India) are bracing for very heavy rain that could lead to flash floods or landslides over the next few days.

Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!