Southwest monsoon advances into Odisha Bihar and Jharkhand, bringing rain
India
The southwest monsoon is set to further advance into additional parts of Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, bringing a much-needed boost of rain to eastern India.
After showing up late in Kerala this year, the monsoon is now picking up steam in these states, so expect wet weather over the next few days.
Odisha Jharkhand face waterlogging risk
Odisha and Jharkhand are set for heavy showers that might cause waterlogging in some areas.
Bihar can expect widespread rain with a bit of thunder and lightning thrown in.
While it might mean muddy roads for some, these rains are actually great news for local farmers prepping their paddy fields: the extra moisture is key for a good crop season and helps refill water sources everyone relies on.