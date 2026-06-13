Southwest monsoon advances into Odisha Bihar and Jharkhand, bringing rain

Odisha Jharkhand face waterlogging risk

Odisha and Jharkhand are set for heavy showers that might cause waterlogging in some areas.

Bihar can expect widespread rain with a bit of thunder and lightning thrown in.

While it might mean muddy roads for some, these rains are actually great news for local farmers prepping their paddy fields: the extra moisture is key for a good crop season and helps refill water sources everyone relies on.