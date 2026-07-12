Southwest monsoon arrives as IMD forecasts showers and severe storms
The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, and West Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it is moving quickly; in a regional forecast for June 12-17, it predicted that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand would get showers, while several northern states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab braced for severe storms with strong winds and dust.
Northeast rain and rough sea warnings
Northeast India was forecast to get steady rain, especially in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, with warnings for very heavy downpours through June 13.
The IMD also cautioned fishermen to stay clear of parts of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea through varying dates until June 16 due to rough sea conditions.