Southwest monsoon arrives as IMD forecasts showers and severe storms India Jul 12, 2026

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, and West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it is moving quickly; in a regional forecast for June 12-17, it predicted that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand would get showers, while several northern states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab braced for severe storms with strong winds and dust.