Southwest monsoon arrives in India May 16, 6 days early
India
The Southwest monsoon has shown up ahead of schedule this year, reaching the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and parts of the Arabian Sea on May 16, about six days earlier than usual.
The IMD says early arrivals like this aren't unheard of (it happened even earlier last year), but it's still a notable shift for weather watchers.
Monsoon expected in Kerala May 26
According to the IMD, extra rainfall over the Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea plus stronger westerly winds sped things up.
Looking ahead, the monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by May 26, officially kicking off rainy season across India.