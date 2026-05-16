Southwest monsoon arrives in India May 16, 6 days early India May 16, 2026

The Southwest monsoon has shown up ahead of schedule this year, reaching the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and parts of the Arabian Sea on May 16, about six days earlier than usual.

The IMD says early arrivals like this aren't unheard of (it happened even earlier last year), but it's still a notable shift for weather watchers.