Southwest monsoon began on June 4 in Kerala, progress slows

Skymet blames missing low-pressure systems

According to Skymet, the main culprit is a lack of low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

These weather patterns usually help pull rain clouds inland, but since Cyclone Ditwah last year, they've been missing.

Without them, the monsoon is relying on weaker winds, so rain is mostly sticking to coastal areas while central India stays dry and warm.

Looks like we'll have to wait until these systems return for things to pick up again.