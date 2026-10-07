Southwest monsoon begins retreat from western Rajasthan crucial for crops
India
India's southwest monsoon is heading out, starting from western Rajasthan and soon moving through Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and north interior Karnataka.
This annual retreat matters because the southwest monsoon contributes about 70% of India's annual rainfall and plays a crucial role in farm output and reservoir levels.
IMD forecasts showers in several states
Even as the monsoon leaves, some states aren't done with rain just yet.
IMD forecasts showers in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, plus rainfall in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.
Down south, Kerala and Tamil Nadu can expect rainfall, good news for crops that rely on these last bursts of water.