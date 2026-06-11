Southwest monsoon brings 50 kph gusts as Tamil Nadu cools
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The weather office says we're in for a gradual fall in maximum temperature from May 11-14 across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
The southwest monsoon is rolling in soon with gusty winds (up to 50 kph), and over 15 districts, including Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, and Erode, are likely to get hit.
Chennai 40.7°C showers expected
Rain has already started showing up: Oothu in Tirunelveli got the most with 11cm in the last day.
Chennai's been sizzling at 40.7 degrees Celsius but can expect some relief as light to moderate showers with evening thunderstorms are on the way.
Weather experts say temperatures should drop a bit as the rains continue.