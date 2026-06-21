Southwest monsoon brings light showers to Mumbai, IMD forecasts more
Mumbai woke up to light and moderate showers on Sunday, giving everyone a welcome break from the sticky heat.
The southwest monsoon, which had been slow to move across Maharashtra, is now gaining momentum.
The India Meteorological Department says the conditions are looking good for more rain in the coming days.
Mumbai sees heavy rain, no disruptions
Rain came down hardest at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Municipal School (24mm), with Chembur Fire Station (20mm) and Mankhurd Fire Station (16mm) close behind.
Between 7am and 8am Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School saw 25mm each.
Lower Parel and Worli also got their share, but despite the heavy showers, there were no big reports of waterlogging or city disruptions: just relief for residents after days of humidity.