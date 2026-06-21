Southwest monsoon brings light showers to Mumbai, IMD forecasts more

Mumbai sees heavy rain, no disruptions

Rain came down hardest at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Municipal School (24mm), with Chembur Fire Station (20mm) and Mankhurd Fire Station (16mm) close behind.

Between 7am and 8am Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School saw 25mm each.

Lower Parel and Worli also got their share, but despite the heavy showers, there were no big reports of waterlogging or city disruptions: just relief for residents after days of humidity.