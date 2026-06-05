Southwest monsoon delay affects sowing on over half India's farmland

IMD forecasts below-normal Indian monsoon

The IMD says we are looking at a below-normal monsoon this year, with rainfall likely around 90% of the usual average: there is a 60% chance it could be even less.

The monsoon is now moving toward Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and the northeast.

Meanwhile, experts warn there is an 80% chance of El Nino between June and August, which could make rainfall even more unpredictable.