Southwest monsoon delay affects sowing on over half India's farmland
India
The southwest monsoon showed up in Kerala on Thursday, June 4, 2026, three days behind schedule and nine days later than the IMD had predicted.
This delay matters because over half of India's farmland counts on these rains to kick off the growing season.
IMD forecasts below-normal Indian monsoon
The IMD says we are looking at a below-normal monsoon this year, with rainfall likely around 90% of the usual average: there is a 60% chance it could be even less.
The monsoon is now moving toward Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and the northeast.
Meanwhile, experts warn there is an 80% chance of El Nino between June and August, which could make rainfall even more unpredictable.