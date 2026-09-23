Southwest monsoon exits Delhi, northwest India earliest since 2002: IMD
India
The southwest monsoon has already left Delhi and much of northwest India, its earliest exit since 2002, according to the India Meteorological Department.
This happened two days before the usual date, with Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat also seeing an early retreat.
India facing 15% monsoon shortfall
Even though Delhi got a bit more rain than usual, places like Punjab are down by 40%. Overall, India is facing a 15% monsoon shortfall so far.
Meanwhile, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha soon, and could even nudge some showers back toward Delhi later this week.