Southwest monsoon exits Maharashtra 2 days early, sunnier days expected
India
The southwest monsoon left Maharashtra two days ahead of schedule this year, wrapping up across the state by October 8.
With the rains gone, people can expect sunnier days and a noticeable drop in rainfall.
Pune records 35.7°C high since 2002
Thanks to the early exit, cities like Pune are already feeling the heat: Pune just saw its hottest October day since 2002 at 35.7 degrees Celsius.
According to S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, these dry and warm conditions are set to stick around for a few more days as everyone adjusts to the post-monsoon weather.