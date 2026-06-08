Southwest monsoon expected in Telangana between June 10 and 12
India
After weeks of waiting, Telangana can expect the southwest monsoon between June 10 and June 12.
The rains are finally moving up from Kerala, where the monsoon started a bit late on June 4, and are now set to bring some relief across the state.
Cyclonic circulations push monsoon into Telangana
Two cyclonic circulations, one over the Arabian Sea and another over the Bay of Bengal, are helping push the monsoon forward, creating rain-heavy clouds for Telangana.
This early rainfall is especially important for farmers gearing up for kharif crop season, since meteorologists say this year's monsoon will be below normal with only about 90% of average rainfall expected.