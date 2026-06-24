Southwest monsoon finally reaches Surat, brings showers to south Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Rajkot 40.5°C, heavy rain forecast

Because the monsoon arrived late (it usually comes by June 15), temperatures shot up: Gandhinagar and Rajkot saw a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius, recording the highest maximum temperature of the day.

The IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of south Gujarat over the next day, with thunderstorms and strong winds likely.

Light to moderate rain should continue in parts of Gujarat throughout the week.