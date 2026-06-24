Southwest monsoon finally reaches Surat, brings showers to south Gujarat
India
After keeping everyone waiting, the southwest monsoon has finally hit Gujarat, reaching Surat and nearby spots on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says conditions look good for more rain soon.
South Gujarat is getting showers, but north Gujarat and Saurashtra are still feeling the heat.
Gandhinagar, Rajkot 40.5°C, heavy rain forecast
Because the monsoon arrived late (it usually comes by June 15), temperatures shot up: Gandhinagar and Rajkot saw a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius, recording the highest maximum temperature of the day.
The IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of south Gujarat over the next day, with thunderstorms and strong winds likely.
Light to moderate rain should continue in parts of Gujarat throughout the week.