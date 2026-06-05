Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, advancing into Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, and is expected to advance into Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next couple of days.
IMD says heavy rain is coming on Friday for Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and parts of Tamil Nadu; Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will see thunderstorms and gusty winds too, so keep your umbrellas handy.
Northeast heavy rain, Delhi storms
Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh should expect intense rain on Friday, with IMD warning of very heavy showers in some spots.
Delhi will have cloudy skies with two rounds of rain and storms throughout the day; wind speeds might hit 50 to 60 kph.
Even with all this rain around, Delhi's temperatures will stick between 38 Celsius and 40 Celsius.
Heat wave conditions could pop up in Bihar from June 6 and eastern Uttar Pradesh by June 7.