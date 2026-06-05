Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, advancing into Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Northeast heavy rain, Delhi storms

Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh should expect intense rain on Friday, with IMD warning of very heavy showers in some spots.

Delhi will have cloudy skies with two rounds of rain and storms throughout the day; wind speeds might hit 50 to 60 kph.

Even with all this rain around, Delhi's temperatures will stick between 38 Celsius and 40 Celsius.

Heat wave conditions could pop up in Bihar from June 6 and eastern Uttar Pradesh by June 7.