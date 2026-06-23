Southwest monsoon lands in Mumbai, IMD reports on June 23

Mumbai and Raigad under orange alert

The IMD expects the monsoon to spread into Gujarat, the north Arabian Sea, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh soon.

For now, Mumbai and Raigad are under an orange alert: thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40km/h are likely today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, is urging everyone to stay safe, especially as heavy rain could lead to flooding or travel delays.

Fishermen along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast have been warned about rough seas until June 26.