Southwest monsoon picking up as Bay of Bengal system brews
The southwest monsoon is really picking up, and meteorologists say the weakening remnant of the depression is lingering over northwest India and Pakistan.
A fresh weather system is also brewing over eastern India and the Bay of Bengal, so more showers are on the way.
Eastern rain boosts kharif, floods feared
Eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha are set for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the coming days. Central India will get scattered showers too.
While all this rain should give kharif crops a much-needed boost after an uneven start to the season, local flooding is still a concern, especially in low-lying areas.
Authorities are urging people in flood-prone districts to stay alert as this active monsoon phase will continue through the first week of August.